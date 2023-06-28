'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' seeks Austin family in need of new home

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' is working with the AJC to find a family for a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. Nominations are open until July 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is teaming up with the television show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

The two are working together to find a "deserving family in need of a new home in Austin."

The show said it is looking for a family that embodies the values of resilience, strength and determination. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" said the family should also be one that has "faced significant challenges and demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their community."

Together, the AJC and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" want people around the Austin area to nominate a family they believe deserves this "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. The AJC said it will help the television show identify potential families who "amplify the voices and experiences of underrepresented communities."

You can nominate a family to be a part of this life-changing opportunity through the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" website. The website will also provide rules and eligibility requirements for those who are interested. You have until July 1 to submit your nomination in order to be considered.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will make its return to ABC. There's no date on when the show will start airing.