'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' seeks Austin family in need of new home

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is teaming up with the television show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."
The two are working together to find a "deserving family in need of a new home in Austin."
The show said it is looking for a family that embodies the values of resilience, strength and determination. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" said the family should also be one that has "faced significant challenges and demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their community."
Together, the AJC and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" want people around the Austin area to nominate a family they believe deserves this "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. The AJC said it will help the television show identify potential families who "amplify the voices and experiences of underrepresented communities."
You can nominate a family to be a part of this life-changing opportunity through the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" website. The website will also provide rules and eligibility requirements for those who are interested. You have until July 1 to submit your nomination in order to be considered.
"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will make its return to ABC. There's no date on when the show will start airing.