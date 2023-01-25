Family of Tyre Nichols joins candlelight vigil at Memphis Skatepark in honor of Tyre

The event will be held at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis at 7 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks after their son died at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, the family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community is remembering him with a candlelight vigil at a Memphis skatepark.

The vigil is being held at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis at 7 p.m. Thursday, Attorney Ben Crump said on behalf of Nichols' family.

Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7.

All five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following Nichols' death have been indicted on charges and booked into the Shelby County Jail Thursday.

The officers were fired Friday, Jan. 20, after MPD said they were found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” They were identified as Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.

Haley, Smith, Bean, Mills, and Martin are each charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercising of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, and official oppression.

Memphis community leaders, state legislators and even the President of the United States weighed in on Nichols' death Thursday after the charges were announced.

President Biden said he's joining Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protests in wake of Tyre's death.