Family-owned St. Abigail's Honey produces different types of honey in West Texas

Michael and Nikki Felcman began producing honey as a hobby. Years later, it's turned into a family business.

WALL, Texas — From a beehive to honey, it’s a process Michael and Nikki Felcman know very well. The pair and their two children, Eli and Quinn, produce honey from their property in Wall.

“Ultimately, were raising kids and raising bees. And so our mission as is to have a family business where we're able to not only help the community, but also raise humans that are going to be able to understand what it is to be part of the business community and give back to the communities that they live in once they get older,” St. Abigail's Honey co-owner, Nikki Felcman, said.

Michael and Nikki have introduced the production process to Quinn and Eli, the two are involved in the production process and selling the finished product. Although the Felcman’s have plenty of help, their journey hasn’t been easy.

“So, we've made plenty of mistakes,” St. Abigail’s Honey co-owner, Michael Felcman, said

Still, the family has worked hard to master their craft.

“We just learned mostly from trial and error. We watched a lot of YouTube, I did. I traveled a lot and I don't think I've turned the TV on in years,” he added.

Through trial and error, the Felcmans have learned the process and St. Abigail’s Honey has grown with products from wildflower honey and fire honey to mesquite honey. Its success has been thanks to the community and local partners.

“San Angelo is such a unique city in that they, the people of San Angelo, support local businesses so big they support it so hard, and so, I think that when two local businesses or more come together for a collaboration, that there's a lot of success and the community really comes out to support local businesses,” Nikki Felcman said.

For now, the family continues to work hard and sell their honey online and at West Texas farmers markets.