SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base is planning on doing something that hasn't been done in decades. They're inviting the community through the gates for an open house and block party. Senior Master Sergeant at Goodfellow Air Force Base Crystal Doepker spoke to our team about the event. For more information visit goodfellow.af.mil/OpenHouse
Goodfellow Air Force Base to host open house and block party
