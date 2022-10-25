Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in the Concho Valley

Incumbent governor and Republican candidate Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in the Concho Valley, as early voting for midterm elections are now underway.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Incumbent governor and Republican candidate Greg Abbott made a stop in San Angelo Tuesday afternoon. Fuentes Café in downtown San Angelo was filled with supporters eager to hear from him.

In his speech, he addressed issues the state is facing.

“We will keep Texas great. Listen, there are so many beneficial side effects to Texas having such a strong economy. One is, as we gather in San Angelo today, Texas has a budget surplus of $27 billion dollars. That's money that we need to spend in this upcoming session,” Abbott said.

A main issue highlighted during his speech was border security. He pointed out the efforts law enforcement is making to stop human smuggling.

“So in addition to building the wall, we also have the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety on the border and they are repelling. They're turning back people who are trying to make it across the border, but if they do make it across the border, DPS will arrest them and jail them,” Abbott said.

Abbott also spoke on the fentanyl crisis at the border.

“Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in the United States of people between 18 and 45. In Texas, we lost more than 1,600 people last year alone because of fentanyl. Texas law enforcement, what they're doing on the border, they have seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the entire United States of America,” Abbott said.