'No need to suffer in silence any longer': Managing mental health during holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64 percent of people say their mental health conditions become worse during the holidays.

But who do you turn to when you can't discuss your feelings at the dinner table?

Help is just a call away, and if wait times are longer than expected licensed therapist Dr. Dennis Cornell says there are other resources available.

"There's no need to suffer in silence any longer," Cornell said.

He says you can find a nearby therapist by doing some research and making calls, which may take time. Many doctors are booked with patients during the holiday season.

Cornell says you can get to a professional quicker through your job, school, community health center, primary doctor, or through an online psychiatric company. However, if you're in a crisis he recommends going to your nearest emergency department.

"But whatever you do, reach out to get help. Find the behavior health provider that's right for you. There's a lot of medication and therapies that work for folks. You just have to take the first step and do that," he said.

In the meantime, Cornell advises that you step away from people and places that compromise your mental health - even if it's the Thanksgiving table.

"There's nothing wrong with getting up and leaving the room, the house, or taking a break somewhere. You don't have to sit and endure all of that, that is not comfortable for you," Cornell said. " Listen to what you're feeling inside. Make sure you have a friend or family member you can talk to or bounce ideas off of. But just take care of yourself and use the positive coping skills that's gotten you through other things as well."

If you are in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

