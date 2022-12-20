Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital

After Serenity Williams spent time in a Dallas-Fort Worth area hospital, the Midland community ensured she had a proper, loving arrival back home.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition.

When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and friends. The local community came out to welcome her too.

They even held a little parade, which included the Midland High School band, Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Midland Fire Department.

“It definitely, it means a lot,” said Deanna Hebert, Serenity’s mother. “It's definitely gone a lot further than I expected it to. From the looks of it, she has a whole army behind her, the whole town, and it's amazing. It's really good.”