Monarch butterflies migrate their way through West Texas

Professionals share ways people can help in the conservation of monarch butterflies.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the past weeks, monarch butterflies have become a popular sight in the Lone Star State. The influx of monarchs is because butterflies pass through Texas during their migration period.

“You'll see them on your highways, you'll see them in your flower beds. And these animals take sometimes a few generations to make it their full migration. However, there is a generation of monarch butterfly called a super generation, and that generation, their life cycle tends to be a little more expanded and they can actually get longer distances because they live a lot longer,” Clay Carabajal, Abilene Zoo Conservation Supervisor, said.

Carabajal said people usually see a high influx of monarch, queen and long nose butterflies from the end of September to mid to late October.

During the summer, monarch butterflies were identified as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. However, they haven't been federally listed.

“The species was evaluated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about a year and a half ago and they did say that it warranted listing, but it is not listed yet. We expect that probably in the next year and a half or so that that process will be formalized but right now it's not a federally endangered species,” Texas Parks & Wildlife Invertebrate Biologist, Ross C. Winton, said.

He said the main focus is getting the butterflies nectar resources when they make their way in the fall. There are several things people can do to contribute to the conservation of monarchs.

“The easiest ways to do so is by either planting or maintaining milkweed species. These are the plant species that the young caterpillars are going to feed exclusively upon. And there are many programs currently in the United States that will provide individual landowners and homeowners with seeds so that they can plant these native milkweed species,” Angelo State University Associate Professor of Biology, Dr. Ben Skipper, said.

Heritage Park in San Angelo serves as a feeding station for the butterflies. The park has a plaque which represents it as a nationally registered monarch butterfly feeding station.