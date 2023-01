A grand opening will be held Jan. 18 at the Wrangler Grill.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will soon have a new dining option for students, faculty and campus visitors.

The college and their food provider, Great Western Dining, have come together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to the Wrangler Grill location at the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The restaurant, founded and developed by internet personality Jimmy Donaldson, offers burgers, grilled sandwiches, sides, drinks and specialty items.