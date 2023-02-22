Five people dead after plane crash near Little Rock 3M plant

A plane crashed and killed five people near the 3M Plant in Little Rock this afternoon, according to officials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed reports of a plane crash near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

At noon, Emergency Communications was alerted that a twin-engine plane crashed by the 3M Plant on Walters Road.

Officials say that all five people on the plane died during the crash.

The plane, a twin-engine Beech BE20, was departing from Clinton Airport when the crash occurred, according to the FAA.

It was headed towards John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

There's currently no information on what caused the crash.

During the time of the crash, wind gusts were reportedly as high as 40 miles per hour at the airport.

The Little Rock Fire Department has been working to put out spot fires caused by the crash, and police were reported to be at the scene working to get more information.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it.