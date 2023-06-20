The show must go on after fire at 'The House of Fifi DuBois'

As they say in show business, "The show must go on." That saying holds true for The House of Fifi DuBois music venue in downtown San Angelo. The business plans to reopen Friday, just four days after a fire sparked a big response from the San Angelo Fire Department.

San Angelo Fire Cheif Patrick Brody reported that a fire alarm when off at the South Chadbourne venue just before 6 p.m. Monday, June 19. Crews discovered an active fire in an electrical box. However, the building's sprinkler system kept the fire contained until crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Water could be seen rushing down the front window of the business and into the street. House of Fifi DuBois owner Toni Hunter says that there was no major damage except for the electrical panel. As of Tuesday morning, an electrician had replaced it. For now, Hunter and staff are working to rid the inside of a smoke smell and plan to reopen on Friday, just in time for "Gus Clark & the Least of His Problems" to take the stage.