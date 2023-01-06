San Antonio native says Pride Month is a time to celebrate and educate

Pride Month comes just days after at the end of the Texas legislature's regular session where advocates say dozens of bills targeted the LGBTQ community.

SAN ANTONIO — Rueben Hernandez-Valdez endured the struggles of navigating through life as a young gay man on the south side of San Antonio. But through those struggles, Hernandez-Valdez discovered living your unapologetic self is what makes him and others flourish.

“I just grew up very closed off and shy and as I’ve grown up and through business, I’ve evolved, so now, I just see it in a different light,” Hernandez-Valdez said.

Thursday marks the beginning of Pride Month, coming just days after the Texas Legislature ended its regular session where dozens of bills were filed that advocates believe restricted LGBTQ rights and freedoms.

One of the bills that passed bans gender-affirming care for most minors. Another bill sent to the governor’s desk originally was worded to prevent juveniles from attending drag shows before being amended to omit direct references to drag performers.

Hernandez-Valdez said Pride Month is a time to not just celebrate but educate the community.

“We have something on our side to show this is what we stand for. We’re not just about drag shows or partying at a bar, it’s much deeper than that. It’s the youth, it’s the elderly, it’s the future so it does fuel us in the best way possible for sure,” Hernandez-Valdez said.

The San Antonio realtor recalls when the city and community came together at Main Avenue and Evergreen in 2018 to recognize the installation of rainbow crosswalks.

For Hernandez-Valdez, the rainbow crosswalks serve as symbols of acceptance.

“Really, you Google Pride San Antonio, I think the entire city has really engulfed it and before it was just this area that we’re standing in now,” Hernandez-Valdez said. “It was that seal of approval if you will and not that we seek it, but it’s nice to feel welcomed,” Hernandez-Valdez said. “It was that big hug that we needed and reassurance that we’re going to be safe.”

Hernandez-Valdez is a major sponsor of the June 10 Bud Light Pride River Parade and Celebration, which will include family-friendly entertainment at the Arneson River Theater.

To learn more about Pride Month events in San Antonio, go here.