Texas Veterans Commission helps veterans in job search

The Texas Veterans Commission assists veterans in finding a career after their military service.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Veterans Commission offers several services to help veterans during the transition period from military service to civilian workforce.

“Most veterans on average have a spouse and at least two kids and they really can't survive, you know, going to work minimum wage and things like that. So, they need something that's going to be a career that has growth potential and stuff like that,” Veterans Employer Liaison Texas Veterans Commission, Jeremiah Johnson, said.

Johnson connects employers with veterans looking for a career. His role in helping veterans is something close to his heart.

“I am a veteran myself. I did 20 years in the Army, 13 of that was active duty infantry. And then I finished my time in the reserves and I just have a passion for helping veterans because that's my community, and that's really why I do the job,” Johnson said.

The duty to help others find a job, that's why the Texas Veterans Commission participates in events such as the annual Hiring Red, White and You event that was held last week in San Angelo and Abilene.

“The most enjoyable aspect is the feedback, I would say, from the veterans when they come back and they say, 'Hey, thanks, I got a job,'” Johnson said.

During his time working with veterans, he said he's noticed some of the obstacles veterans encounter while job searching.

“One of the biggest things I see when it comes to veterans transitioning or getting back into the workforce is two things, and it really even civilians are affected by it… It's your interview skills and your resume,” Johnson said.