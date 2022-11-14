Veterans of Foreign Wars connects San Angelo residents

The organization VFW has become a second family for veterans in the Concho Valley.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served this country. But to those who served, November 11 has a deeper meaning.

“Veterans Day is one of those days that we recollect on on what our service means to us, what it means to other people, and how we can connect with those those other people to the whole,” US Army Sergeant (Ret.) John Wojtkun said.

Wojtkun served for nine-and-a-half years. Now, he is part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in San Angelo, an organization dedicated to advocate for veterans and create a space like no other.

“It doesn't matter whether you're still in uniform or whether you got out or whether you were in the Air Force or the Marines or whatever, you're all doing one thing and that's out there to defend this country. And so the veterans like to be with other people that have that same attitude,” Retired Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force, John Muckleroy said.

Lt. Colonel John Muckleroy served 25 years in the U.S Air Force, he’s also part of the VFW.

“What we try to do is get like veterans together because veterans have a distinct communication system, if you will. They like to be with the people that have put their lives on the line to serve this country,” Muckleroy said.

It’s an organization that’s created unbreakable bonds and also given veterans a hand in times of need.

“Joy to help our veterans in need in the area we take in. We do a lot of fundraising. And if anybody ever sees me on the street, I always get my hand out in order to collect funds for our veterans,” Wojtkun said.