x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Crash in San Angelo residential neighborhood sends car into yard

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Jackson and Avenue L.
Credit: Randall Case

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A gray Chevy SUV ended up partially in a residential yard Thursday as the result of a collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Jackson and Avenue L in a residential San Angelo neighborhood.

According to San Angelo Police Officer Kvittem, the SUV was struck by a white Ford pickup towing a trailer, forcing the SUV to crash into a decorative boulder in a yard.

The SUV’s occupants, a woman and an infant, were transported to Shannon Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Officer Kvittem said the infant was properly secured in a safety seat.

The driver of the pickup was cited for failing to yield right of way. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

March Madness bracket winnings are taxable

Before You Leave, Check This Out