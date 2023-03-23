Crash in San Angelo residential neighborhood sends car into yard

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Jackson and Avenue L.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A gray Chevy SUV ended up partially in a residential yard Thursday as the result of a collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of S. Jackson and Avenue L in a residential San Angelo neighborhood.

According to San Angelo Police Officer Kvittem, the SUV was struck by a white Ford pickup towing a trailer, forcing the SUV to crash into a decorative boulder in a yard.

The SUV’s occupants, a woman and an infant, were transported to Shannon Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Officer Kvittem said the infant was properly secured in a safety seat.