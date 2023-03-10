x
Crash on S. Koenigheim sends one woman to hospital

The crash briefly shut down traffic on the busy street.
Credit: Randall Case

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One woman was transported to Shannon Medical Center after a collision in downtown San Angelo Friday afternoon.

A female driver of a maroon Honda SUV was was northbound on S. Koenigheim Street when the east bound female driver of a white Lincoln SUV attempted to cross Koenigheim on W. Twohig Ave, colliding the Honda.

Traffic was briefly shut down on Koenigheim following the crash.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

