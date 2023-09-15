North Texas teen sentenced for fatally beating 6-year-old cousin with baseball bat, officials say

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Office said on Aug. 18, 2021, the then 12-year-old boy, beat his 6-year-old cousin to death with a baseball bat.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old from River Oaks has been sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for the 2021 beating death of his 6-year-old cousin, officials say.

When police officers arrived at the scene to administer aid to the child, they were too late and she was pronounced dead at a Fort Worth hospital, officials said.

The Tarrant County DA’s Office said during a hearing the teen admitted to killing his cousin and asked the judge to determine his sentence. The name of the teen is being withheld because he’s still a minor, officials said.

“Thanks to the River Oaks Police Department for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe,” the DA’s office said in a statement after the judge handed down the 20-year sentence.