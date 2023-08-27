Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide, Dallas police say

Police said they were called to do a welfare check on Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS — Dallas police said they found a man and woman dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at about 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 8800 block of Ferguson Road.

When they arrived, they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds. Officials said the two died at the scene.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

Neither person will be identified publicly until loved ones have been notified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez either by calling 469-843-3665 or emailing abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

Other local news: