Abilene FD: Fire at Chestnut Street home intentionally set

One person has been arrested in connection to the fire and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department said a fire at a home on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon was intentionally set by the home's resident.

When AFD crews arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

When they entered the house, crews saw a fire in the living room. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread and containing it to the living room.

An investigation showed the fire was intentionally set by the occupant of the home. The incident was determined to be incendiary in nature and the fire caused approximately $5,000 in damage.