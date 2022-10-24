Abilene man, 72, arrested for possession of child pornography

APD detectives are asking if anyone has had questionable dealings with Robert Smith, to contact them at 325-673-8331.

ABILENE, Texas — A 72-year-old Abilene man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

The Abilene Police Department said on Oct. 19, APD Cyber Crimes Division detectives and Texas Department of Public Safety investigators executed a search warrant for child sex abuse material at a south Abilene home.

The subsequent investigation showed that Robert Smith, 72, was found in possession of multiple images of child sex abuse material.

On Oct. 20, an arrest warrant was sought for Smith and he was arrested and booked in to the Taylor County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.