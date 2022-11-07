Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery

Police say the suspect held up a cell phone store with an unknown weapon and demanded money.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police said Monday a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Daniel Lee Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 4, by APD Major Investigations Bureau detectives.

An APD press release said at approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, a man went into a cell phone store in the 3200 block of North First Street, threatened employees with an unknown weapon and demanded money from the store employees.

Reports say the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The evidence collected tied the investigation to Rodriguez and the robbery.

Rodriguez was charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery and booked into the Taylor County Jail.