Abilene man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas — A 37-year-old Abilene man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal district court on child pornography charges. Michael Douty was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release for the promotion of child sexual abuse material.
The sentence stems from a joint investigation between the Department of Homeland Security and the Abilene Police Department in 2021. The investigation culminated with a search and arrest warrant executed at Douty's home.
The investigation showed Douty uploaded inappropriate material through private chat applications. This led to the search and arrest warrants.