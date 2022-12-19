Abilene man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Michael Douty was sentenced by a federal court to 20 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

ABILENE, Texas — A 37-year-old Abilene man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal district court on child pornography charges. Michael Douty was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release for the promotion of child sexual abuse material.

The sentence stems from a joint investigation between the Department of Homeland Security and the Abilene Police Department in 2021. The investigation culminated with a search and arrest warrant executed at Douty's home.