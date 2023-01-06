Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies

An assault charge is being upgraded to homicide after the victim died from injuries received during what police say was a family dispute.

An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries.

Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive.

They found a 35-year-old man with blunt force trauma to his head, and a 28-year-old woman with minor injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious bodily injuries.

Police learned the injuries were caused during a family dispute and the suspect had left the scene on foot. Mario Valerio, 36, was taken into custody without incident a short distance away.

Valerio was arrested and charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence; second-degree felony assault family violence and state jail felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He was booked into the Taylor County Jail and held on bonds totaling $180,000. A no-bond parole violation was issued, as well.

On Jan. 5, APD Major Investigations Bureau detectives were notified by hospital staff the victim had died from his injuries. Next of kin notification has been made and the victim has been identified as Bruce Alan Payne Jr.

Valerio’s charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence is in the process of being upgraded to first-degree felony murder. He remains in the Taylor County Jail with no bond.