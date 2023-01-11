Abilene Police investigating murder at Salvation Army

The victim was a 58-year-old client of the Salvation Army, the APD said. This is Abilene's third homicide of 2023.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man as a homicide.

According to police, officers were called to the Salvation Army, 1726 Butternut St., at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The caller said there was a fight between two people inside the facility.

Minutes later, a man was found lying unconscious in the parking area outside of the facility. Emergency personnel arrived and found the man with serious injuries that happened earlier inside the facility.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was identified by police as Joseph Louis Johnson, 58, a client of the Salvation Army. Next of kin notification has been made.