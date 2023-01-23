Abilene Police say man who was shot by officer had a handgun

The APD said there was a child in the vehicle when the incident happened. The child was not hurt and was reunited with family.

ABILENE, Texas — A man who Abilene Police say had a gun was shot Sunday evening.

According to the APD, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a call was received requesting police check a home on North 9th Street because a neighbor was concerned about a broken window.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle in the home's driveway, but no one was in the vehicle at the time. Police say they noticed what appeared to be illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Seeing there was no active burglary, officers began to formulate a plan to address the illegal narcotics, the APD said.

While formulating the plan, officers saw a man approach the driver’s side of the vehicle. An officer identified himself as a police officer to the man and ordered him to show his hands.

That when police say he instead reached towards the back of his waistline and retrieved a handgun. The officer fired at the man, striking him at least once in the torso area.

Officers determined there was a child was in the vehicle during the incident. The unharmed child was quickly removed from the area and reunited with family.

Officers on scene then began to provide medical aid. The suspect was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound.