'Active shooter' hoax calls come in at Baylor, multiple Texas college campuses

According to authorities, there is no active threat at Baylor University.

WACO, Texas — The Waco and Baylor Police Departments have announced that there is no active threat on the Baylor campus following a hoax "active shooter" report that came in just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to authorities, the report came in that 23 people were shot. Police immediately discovered this was a false report, that there wasn't a shooting nor any injuries. They cleared the scene in about five minutes

The Waco Police Department released the following statement:

"We conduct our own investigation with the help of surrounding agencies if needed, based on our investigation it is later determined whether federal agencies need to be involved."

Multiple other campus police departments from around the State of Texas received hoax "active shooter" calls around the same time this morning.

Other colleges around Texas also dealing with similar reports include the following:

Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio

Del Mar College in Corpus Christi

Collin College in Plano

Tyler Junior College in Tyler

Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth

Texas A&M University in College Station

The San Antonio Public Information Office says it will investigate the reports and seek to identify the person or persons involved.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also released the following statement regarding the hoaxes:

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to work with local law enforcement and adjust operations as needed address any potential threats."

There is currently no other information available at this time.

