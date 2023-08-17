AMBER alert canceled after 2-year-old Beaumont boy found safe, woman in custody in connection with abduction

Police say the boy was found safe by 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning and just a little later announced the woman he'd last been seen with was now in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old Beaumont boy who Beaumont Police believed to be in grave or immediate danger has been canceled after he was found Thursday morning.

Police say Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris. 2, of Beaumont, was found safe by 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

He had last seen in Beaumont on Wednesday before being abducted according to Beaumont Police.

Police announced just a little later that Georgiann Randall, 29, who had been wanted in connection with his abduction. was in custody.

Randall and the boy were last seen Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of College St according to Beaumont Police.

Anyone with any information about Harris' abduction, or the whereabouts of Randall is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information