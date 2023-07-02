Bail hearing set for suspect in Delphi murders

Richard Allen's bail hearing has been set for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Attorneys with the prosecutors and defense met virtually Friday for the suspect in the Delphi killings.

Richard Allen's bail hearing has been set for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.

Attorneys representing Allen said they got evidence from prosecutors Monday and expect this to take four to eight weeks to go through everything.

One of Allen's attorneys also said they'd be "shocked" if the trial starts by the end of the year.

Potential dates for the trial could be discussed at the bail hearing June 15.

(NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the prosecutor making an argument for Allen to be held without bail.)

John McGauley, Allen County superior court executive for Gull, told 13News Richard Allen's bail hearing and discussion on a trial date would not happen Friday, Feb. 17 as planned.

Allen's attorneys had asked the judge for more time and for his trial to be delayed, and the prosecutor is not objecting.

The defense team's court filing on Feb. 7 claims they have not yet received all the evidence from the state and won't be prepared for a Feb. 17 hearing on whether Allen should continue to be held without bail.

The defense team said it did anticipate receiving the "remaining discovery" by Feb. 10. The issue is Allen's attorneys anticipate there being so many documents, it will not be able to prepare in time.

Additionally, the defense team notified the judge it will need the March 20 trial date pushed back.

The Carroll County Prosecutor's Office filed paperwork Feb. 13 saying it didn't object to pushing back the bail hearing and trial. It also asked for any discovery material turned over to the defense or its experts be covered under a protective order. That means it cannot be shared with anyone outside of those involved in the case.

At the end of January, the Carroll County prosecutor filed paperwork arguing against bail for Allen.

13News obtained court documents that show the prosecutor's office laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."

Additionally, the prosecutor points out that state and local law allows for bail to be denied for a person charged with murder.

Earlier in January, a judge ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

According to court documents, Judge Frances Gull determined the jury will be drawn from the northeastern Indiana county, whose county seat is Fort Wayne, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form, Gull said at the initial hearing. Lawyers, police and family members can't talk about the case publicly. Legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are details from the documents: