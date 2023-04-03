HPD: Search for woman underway after baby found dead in gas station toilet

Houston police said the woman was seen on surveillance footage walking into the bathroom and leaving about 15 minutes later.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a woman after a baby was found dead in the toilet of a gas station in southwest Houston.

According to police, a customer at the Shell on South Post Oak walked into the bathroom and found an infant in the toilet just after 4 a.m. on Sunday. The customer then called 911.

After looking at surveillance footage, police said they noticed a woman walk into the gas station bathroom before leaving 15 minutes later. The customer that found the infant made the discovery hours later.

Police attempted to revive the baby, but eventually determined that she was dead for hours before being discovered. Officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine how the infant died and police did not say how old the baby was.