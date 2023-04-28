Ballinger ISD, PD investigating student threat Friday

An Anonymous Alert stated someone overheard a group of students talking about another student saying they were "going to come and shoot the school up today".

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger Independent School District parents and community members received a statement from the district superintendent Friday morning informing them the district received an alert about a threat to the school.

Jeff Butts, BISD superintendent, said an Anonymous Alert stated someone overheard a group of students talking about another student saying they were "going to come and shoot the school up today".

BISD administration contacted the Ballinger Police Department with the information. A member of the BPD was contacting the accused student’s parents as soon as possible to inform them of this information.

The accused student will not be allowed on campus Friday, Butts said, and will not be allowed back on campus until the threat is thoroughly investigated.

"Ballinger ISD officials believe in being transparent with our parents and our community members when threats such as this are received. Ballinger ISD feels that measures are in place for students to safely attend school today. However, it is understandable if parents feel like that they need to keep their student at home today," Butts said.