Brian Plunkett was murdered 13 years ago; the TGCSO needs help with the case

Plunkett's skeletal remains were found in the San Angelo State Park Oct. 25, 2010. The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the cold case.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: The attached video was originally published in 2014.)

On the 13th anniversary of the murder of Brian Kyle Plunkett, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on the cold case.

On Sunday, June 13, 2010, the TGCSO got a 911 phone call from Kimberly Linthicum claiming she was being chased in a vehicle and threatened by unknown individuals. Responding deputies talked to Linthicum who provided information indicating Plunkett was in danger or a victim of a violent crime in the area of Old Sterling City Highway near FM 2288.

The report initiated an investigation that resulted in several unsuccessful land searches for Plunkett. A break in the investigation happened Monday, Oct. 25, 2010, when a hunter found skeletal remains in Area 7 of the San Angelo State Park.

It was later determined the remains were Plunkett's and the case was investigated as a homicide.

In April 2015, TGCSO investigators developed probable cause to arrest Linthicum and George Simmons for the murder.

An arrest affidavit for Linthicum states she was involved in "an ongoing sexual relationship" with Plunkett. The document states both Plunkett and Linthicum used narcotics on a regular basis and were acquainted with co-defendant George Dale Simmons. All three allegedly had a history of using drugs together.

The affidavit states Simmons and Linthicum were also involved in a sexual relationship.

Plunkett, who was from Louisiana, had plans to go back with Linthicum.

After she was arrested, Linthicum told investigators she and Simmons made arrangements to meet Plunkett and steal some of his guns and his cash. She admitted to the investigator she and Simmons believed Plunkett wouldn't resists their efforts to "punk" him out of his guns and money.

Linthicum said the men started fighting at their meeting spot - the area of FM 2288 and Old Sterling Highway near Grape Creek. According to her, Simmons was able to get Plunkett into a "strangle hold" and had continue to strangle him until he died.

After Plunkett's family confirmed he had not returned to Louisiana as planned, a search was conducted. His body was finally found in an area close to where Linthicum described his death taking place.

Linthicum was indicted and ultimately convicted of murder in March 2017 and sentenced to eight years in a plea deal. Simmons was not indicted because of insufficient evidence.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the case and asking for the public's help.