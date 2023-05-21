Bryan Kohberger pleads not guilty in Moscow murders case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger pleaded not guilty Monday after he was indicted on four counts of murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.
Koberger's court date was set for Oct. 2. His trial is expected to last about six weeks. The state will have 60 days from Monday to decide they will pursue the death penalty against Kohberger. The defense team did not ask to waive Kohberger's right to a speedy trial.
A grand jury indicted Kohberger
The aftermath of the murders
Life on the college campus seemingly came to a standstill as it took investigators 47 days to make an arrest.
Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student of criminology was arrested in mid-December at his parents' Pennsylvania home after DNA left on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime was linked back to him.
“People want to understand the ‘why’ and that has not been articulated here,” said Seattle University Professor of Law Deirdre Bowen.
Brown said it may be some time before the case goes to trial – with much to be decided beforehand. It's likely the defense will advocate for a change of venue.
“This is a case that has captured national attention to be sure but one of the reasons to do a change of venue is not to find people who are absolutely unfamiliar with the case but to perhaps find a location where they’re less emotionally invested or attached to the case,” Bowen said.
And then there’s the potential for the state to pursue the death penalty – a decision that will need to be made before the case goes to trial – a sentence that experts say could slow down the legal process.
“During the sentencing phase the state would also have to demonstrate that the crime is of such an egregious type that the evidence reaches a level that the death penalty is warranted – so it would be a much more drawn out trial to address both of these phases before he would be convicted of the death penalty,” Bowen said.
Just a few weeks ago, Chapin, Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle were all honored during the University of Idaho’s graduation ceremony.