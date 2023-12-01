Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania and is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. The victims were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

At a status hearing Thursday, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and a Latah County judge set a date of June 26 for that hearing. The judge reserved the entire week of June 26 to present evidence.

Kohberger made his first court appearance on Jan. 5 where a Latah County judge ruled he would be jailed without bail.

Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor at the University of Idaho College of Law, outlined what the public can expect next with the legal process.

Thursday's status hearing is followed by the June 26 preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present evidence and witnesses in open court and the judge rules on whether to bind Kohberger over for trial, meaning the case is sent to district court.

After bail and preliminary hearings, Kohberger would then have an arraignment hearing. That is when he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. After that, if the prosecutors and defendants wish, they can engage in plea negotiations.

Otherwise, both sides will prepare to go to trial.