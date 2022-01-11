Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say

n 18-year-old is arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint energy worker and allegedly robbed a 22-year-old pregnant woman at gunpoint.

HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint.

Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The woman said she was 6 months pregnant with her second child at the time. She said she opened the door when she heard someone knocking and was greeted by two men wearing reflective vests and holding a clipboard.

The woman told KHOU 11 the two men forced their way into her home and robbed her at gunpoint. Court documents say the two demanded jewelry and money.

The men got away with the victim's cell phone and court documents claim they left after they saw a neighborhood security vehicle, which they believed to be police.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects driving a white-colored big box van with no writing on it.

According to court documents, the truck was being used by a Harris County Public Health worker, who told investigators he let a friend borrow the van on the week of the robbery.

The worker said he was supposed to meet his friend at a gas station off of the Sam Houston Parkway in Humble. That gas station is where he left the van with a man he claimed he didn't know who left a Camaro convertible for him to use while the van was borrowed.

When Cuenca was arrested, he told investigators he was at the gas station on the day of the robbery. He also told investigators that he had "signed up for it," regarding the home invasion.

According to CenterPoint Energy, impersonation crimes can happen all over the country.

"If you see someone on the property, ask to see their ID before allowing that utility worker in or near your residence. We want to make sure you are protected," CenterPoint Energy distribution, operations and control Director Nathan Brownell said.

If they don't provide you with ID, CenterPoint said you should contact police immediately.

We've reached out to Harris County Public Health Department for comment but have yet to hear back.

As part of his bond condition, Cuenca can't have contact with the victim. His bond has been set at $50,000.