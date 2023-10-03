Houston-area mom pleads guilty in connection with drowning death of her 3-year-old son

Christina Meeks called Mars Bedell a superhero after he helped save several lives through organ donation. She was later charged in his death.

WEBSTER, Texas — A Houston-area mother pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the 2020 drowning death of her 3-year-old son.

Prosecutors said that Meeks left Mars and her other three children alone at the pool for more than an hour.

KHOU 11 first reported on Bedell's death after he helped save the lives of four other people through organ donation.

We talked with Meeks about that decision and she said her superhero-loving boy had become a real superhero to others by saving lives.

“The only way that I could fathom to honor him was to make him a superhero to allow life to be given," Meeks said before she was charged.

When someone is taken from the intensive care unit to donate their organs, family, friends and hospital staff line up for an "honor walk" to pay tribute. Many of those in Mars' honor walk wore capes and masks to give him a special sendoff.

Mars' heart liver and both kidneys were donated.

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said the charge isn’t a common one because it’s a difficult decision for a grand jury to make.

“You have to show two things that are significant here,” Roe explained after the charges were filed. “One is that the mother’s actions were unreasonable and placed the child in imminent danger of death serious bodily injury or impairment.”

In 2020, it was revealed in a hearing that Meeks had lost custody of the two boys after Mars' death.

“This case is tragic,” Roe said. “We have the death of a young boy, the donation of his organs to save others’ lives, and then we have a mother who is grieving and now sitting in the Harris County Jail.”