College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3.
According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
Police say nearby security camera footage shows the three suspects knocking on the door and then forcing their way into the apartment, the shooting followed shortly after.
According to police, the man who was killed has been identified as 26-year-old Rashawn Jones
College Station PD asks if you have any information regarding the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, call 979-764-3600
For more information, visit here.
Also on KAGSTV.com: