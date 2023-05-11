Ski mask-wearing robbers try to steal ATM from 7-Eleven by wrapping machine with cable, tying it to getaway vehicle, police say

The cable broke, leaving the ATM at the convenience store. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

COPPELL, Texas — Coppell police are looking for a group of people who tried to steal an ATM from a 7-Eleven convenience store on Thursday morning.

The Coppell Police Department (CPD) said officers responded at approximately 6:18 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 to the 7-Eleven store located at 100 W. Sandy Lake Road regarding a theft in progress.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a dark color truck back up to the store with four or five people inside wearing ski masks, hoodies and gloves. Witnesses told police one of the suspects used a large object to smash the window of the store located near the ATM. The group then wrapped the ATM with a cable and tied it off to the suspect vehicle, police said.

The group tried to drive away with the ATM but the cable broke. The suspects then fled the scene in the truck, leaving the ATM at the store, according to Coppell police.

Police said two employees were inside the store during the attempted robbery and hid behind the counter, crawled into an office and locked themselves inside. The employees were not injured in the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.