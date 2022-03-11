Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting

Hernandez is currently in the Dallas County jail in lieu of a $3 million bond.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police.

The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers.

On Oct. 22, in both hospital surveillance and officer bodycam video edited by the Dallas Police Department, Hernandez is seen arriving at Methodist around 10:20 a.m. to visit his girlfriend, who just gave birth to their child.

Hernandez is seen entering his girlfriend’s hospital room, where police said he assaulted her with a handgun.

Pokuaa then entered the room to provide routine care and was shot by Hernandez one time, according to police.

One gunshot, screaming and crying could be heard on bodycam video from Methodist Sgt. Robert Rangel. In the next moments, police said Hernandez fired another gunshot toward Rangel, who, along with Flowers, had responded to investigate what happened.

Several seconds later, a third shot could be heard in the video. Police said this shot was the one that wounded Flowers, who later died from her injury.

As Hernandez reloaded his weapon, Rangel reportedly fired one shot at Hernandez, which struck him in the leg. Hernandez then retreated back inside his girlfriend’s hospital room.

Following a 10-minute standoff with law enforcement, Hernandez was taken into custody inside the room and was treated for his gunshot injury.

Police said the newborn was in the room during the shooting but was uninjured.

Controversy has surrounded Hernandez’s case, due to him being out on parole for a violent aggravated robbery. Hernandez had also cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time – but was released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources told WFAA.