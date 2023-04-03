3 shot, 1 killed in western Dallas, police say

The shooting happened overnight on Saturday morning in the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

DALLAS — Three people were shot and one person has died after a shooting in western Dallas, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the shooting.

One man died in the shooting and two other men were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

There was not any more information immediately available. The shooting is under investigation, police said.