1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday.

Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital where one died from her injuries, police said. The other woman was in critical condition.

Police said a third person, a man, transported himself to the hospital after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or utilize Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).