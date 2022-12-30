2 dead, at least 1 injured, following shooting in NE Harris County, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes the shooting resulted from an altercation that happened somewhere else.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and at least one person injured Friday following a shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.

This happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Park Square Lane and Water Edge Point Lane, which is near the victims' home.

Deputies have not released the name of the victims. The person who was injured was hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Tareka Lockhart told KHOU 11 that one of the victims is her son. She said he called her moments before he was shot to death.

"He say they shooting at us," Lockhart said. "I run out the house and run up there."

She quickly learned two men had been killed, one of them being her son and the other her cousin. According to Lockhart, the two had walked to a nearby Walmart before being targeted by the killers who were reportedly inside a vehicle.

"They was riding around circling the Walmart, waiting for them to come out," Lockhart said.

Investigators are hoping surveillance videos from homes in the area can help them piece together what exactly happened and all the people involved.

If you have any information on this shooting that can help authorities, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at at the 4800 blk of Park Square. Preliminary: two persons are deceased at the scene. Two other wounded individuals drove themselves to a hospital. No addtl info at this time. I’m enroute to the scene, along with CSI/Homicide. pic.twitter.com/EVpkk4OJAM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2022



