DFW radio DJ sentenced to 24 years for sexually abusing a young child, officials say

According to court documents, an investigation into Clois Raborn began in March 2021 when his roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Raborn’s laptop.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas-Fort Worth radio DJ was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for producing images of himself sexually abusing a young child, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday.

Clois Glenn Rabron, 49, was charged with a criminal complaint in January 2022. He waived his right to an indictment and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to sexual exploitation of a child.

Raborn, aka "DJ Clo," was known in the DFW community for his occasional appearances on 97.1-FM The Eagle's “The Russ Martin Show.” (Martin passed away in February 2021. With 97.1-FM's recent format change to The Freak earlier this month, "The Russ Martin Show" officially went off the air.)

A law enforcement investigation revealed images from the laptop of a man, believed to be Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a young child.

Officials said the child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on the images of her face, plus other items and Raborn’s hand in some of the images. The mother told authorities her child was between the ages of 4 and 6 years old when the pictures were taken.

In plea papers, Raborn admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child for the purpose of producing explicit visual depictions.

Raborn was sentenced Friday, Oct. 21 by US. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.