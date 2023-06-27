DPS: Victim identified in 22-year-old murder case

The previously unidentified woman, whose remains were found Aug. 12, 1999, near McLean has been identified as Brenda Sue Guessler.

GRAY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers said the agency now knows who a woman in a 22-year-old homicide case that happened in Gray County in the northern Texas Panhandle. The victim was identified as Brenda Sue Guessler.

DPS said on Aug. 12, 1999, the Rangers were called to help with an unidentified body of an adult woman along Interstate 40, west of McLean.

Investigators tried to identify her by fingerprint, DNA and composite sketch, but were unsuccessful. A DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In February 2004, the Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) reviewed the case and found numerous possibilities through report research to help identify Guessler, but were unsuccessful.

In April 2022, UCIP reviewed lab reports and pursued advancements in DNA associated with the investigation. Evidence was submitted to Othram Inc., and subjected to advanced DNA testing funded by the Roads to Justice (RTJ) program. The test led to the possible identity of Guessler.

She was positively identified through standard familial DNA comparison and was believed to have lived in or near the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

The Texas Rangers are continuing to develop leads and information in this investigation.

Anyone with information about Brenda Sue Guessler is asked to contact the Texas Rangers via email at rangers@dps.texas.gov.