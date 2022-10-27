Escaped Brown County Jail inmate found

The inmate walked away from his work detail Thursday afternoon. He was found on Hwy 183S and arrested.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brown County Jail inmate who walked away from his work detail was found and rearrested Thursday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Sergio Castillo was assigned to a work crew at Precinct 3 County barn and walked away from his work detail.

The BCSO, along with the Early Police Department, Brownwood Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety began a man hunt for Castillo.

He was found at about 2:59 p.m. on Hwy 183S, where he was arrested without any further incident.