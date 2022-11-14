Family of Moscow murder victim remembers their loved one

Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four victims Moscow Police murdered in a home near the University of Idaho's campus Sunday.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'

Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She said there wasn't much people could tell Kaylee she couldn't do. She said if her younger sister wanted to do something, she was going to do it.

Kaylee and Alivea's mother, Kristi, said the two talked almost every day. Alivea said she last spoke with Kaylee via text Friday. Alivea said all of her siblings are extremely close, being within 10 years of age from one another.

Alivea shared a statement with KREM 2 on behalf of her family. It reads in part:

"Kaylee was, is, and always will be our defender and protector. She is tough and fair. The ultimate middle child. She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights or life. Kaylee was the ultimate go getter and constantly wanted an adventure."

Also close to the family, they said, was Madison Mogen, another alleged homicide victim Moscow Police found Sunday.

Kristi said after hearing the news Kaylee and Maddie were both victims, it felt like she lost two daughters. Alivea echoed similar sentiments, feeling like she lost two sisters.

Alivea said the two did everything together and they would want to be shown together.

Alivea remembers her sister as an irreplaceable member of their "G Clan," always chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest.

According to the University of Idaho, Kaylee was a senior studying general studies. Her sister said she was looking forward to working in the tech industry, post-grad, and living in Texas next year.

