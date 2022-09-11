Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes

Three federal investigations built on the work of late Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins lead to dozens of drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock.

Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges.

Two FBI operations were created to help address the violence and drug trafficking in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock— each focused on rival gangs responsible for violence throughout central Arkansas.

The operation focused on the Every Body Killas gang (EBK) and resulted in the indictment of 35 defendants, while the second operation focused on the Loady Murder Mobb gang and resulted in the indictment of 26 defendants.

Three more defendants are charged separately in stand-alone indictments.

The defendants, Quincy Martez Chambers, D’eandreian Devonte Meadows, and Joseph Riggins, Jr., were named in multiple indictments.

A third operation, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), began in August 2021 when the North Little Rock Police Department identified street-level methamphetamine and fentanyl dealers in central Arkansas connected to the same supply source.

Further investigation revealed that the drugs were being mailed from California to Arkansas, where they were distributed to individuals in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, as well as Houston, Texas.

The shipments included kilogram-quantities of methamphetamine and thousands of pressed fentanyl pills.

The investigation resulted in the indictment of 18 defendants, while Manuel Taylor was charged in a separate incident.

In October 2020, Pine Bluff Police Detective, Kevin Collins, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant to an EBK affiliate wanted for a homicide in Georgia.

Prior to his death, Detective Collins assisted the FBI with intelligence related to the criminal activity of these gangs, surveillance, interviews, and arrests in Pine Bluff.

Collins' mother and father were at the public briefing when the news was announced. His mother, Dornetta Hobbs said that this would have meant everything to her son.

"It is just overwhelming and I know in his spirit he's here and he's happy and he's wanting it to continue," said Hobbs.

In March 2021, the FBI’s GETROCK Task Force obtained a wiretap and used a total of twelve wiretaps through June 2022.

These served as a source of real-time information to prevent violence in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, and other communities statewide.

Law enforcement discovered that the gangs were primarily funding their activities through the sale of large quantities of high-grade marijuana.

The investigation also revealed drug trafficking and travel between Arkansas and Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

On the morning of November 9, 2022, officials began searching for 72 suspects who were indicted for federal gun and drug trafficking crimes.

Out of the 80 defendants indicted in the three investigations, 8 were already in custody when this morning's search began.

In addition to the arrests, authorities also seized 4 firearms, one of which was an AR-style pistol; 2 ounces of cocaine; 1 ounce of crack cocaine; and $30,000 cash.

Before Wednesday's FBI arrests, operations involving the EBK and Loady Murder Mobb gangs, investigators seized 42 firearms, including two machine guns; approximately $775,000 in cash and $428,000 in jewelry; approximately 278 pounds of marijuana, which has an approximate street value of $450,000; 7 ounces of cocaine; 3 ounces of crack cocaine; 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine; and 116 pills containing fentanyl.

Prior to the DEA arrests, investigators seized $146,000 in cash, 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powder fentanyl, 600 pressed fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, and nine ounces of cocaine.

After Tuesday morning's arrests, 27 fugitives still remain.

Many of the defendants arrested will appear at a later date for arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe.

The FBI conducted its operations with assistance from Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Little Rock Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department, Pine Bluff Police Department, and Jonesboro Police Department.

Additional support was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); Arkansas National Guard Counterdrug Joint Task Force; and the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

These cases will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Julie Peters and Amanda Fields with assistance from Cameron McCree.

The DEA Little Rock District Office conducted their operation with assistance from DEA Riverside, California District Office; USPIS; North Little Rock Police Department; Sherwood Police Department; and Benton Police Department.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney, Chris Givens.

These efforts were all part of several Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operations.