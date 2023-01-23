Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

Family of the 17-year-old victim said he died in the shooting while trying to protect his 16-year-old cousin.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School.

In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.

All three were arrested without incident and were charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened?

At around 4 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers responded to the shooting at the Whataburger parking lot on West Berry Street. Two teens, a girl and a boy, were taken to a hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead and the girl is still in the hospital.

Officers believed all parties involved in the incident -- the victims and the suspect -- all knew each other. A Fort Worth ISD representative tells WFAA that Reed withdrew from the district in 2021. The other suspects were not students at Paschal High School either.

Note: The following video was uploaded on Friday, Jan. 20

The mother of the deceased victim, 17-year-old Zechariah Trevino, spoke with WFAA on Sunday to share more about her son.

Erica Trevino said he was a junior at Paschal High, a cook at that Whataburger, and was about to become a father in a few months. She said he was fatally shot while trying to protect his 16-year-old cousin, the teen that was critically injured.

"He did exactly what we taught him to do, that was to protect," she said. "His life wasn’t just taken on selfish acts. He changed all that by standing up for what he believed in, protecting."

In arrest documents obtained by WFAA Monday, investigators write that Trevino's 16-year-old cousin had upset the three arrested teens now facing murder charges.

Investigators wrote that the girl dissed a gang the teens were affiliated with on Instagram and that she had long blamed the group for her sister's recent overdose death.

Police say the three teens pulled up on Trevino and the girl while they were waiting to be picked up at the Whataburger and started a verbal altercation about the girl's online comments.

Trevino and the girl were shot at multiple times before the teens drove off, per arrest documents.

A vigil was held for Trevino on Monday night at the University United Methodist Church.

The church is across the street from where the teen was gunned down.

The pastor told WFAA they held the vigil to remind the community that violence is not the answer and to support Trevino's family.

His mother was in attendance along with other family members.

"Zechariah had meaning in his life and part of it was bringing people together like this tonight," Erica Trevino said. "He's our hero. He's our knight in shining armor and he would be so proud of how many people showed up to support him here."

The Trevino family has set up a fund for anyone wanting to help with funeral arrangements. Donations can be made via Cashapp to @EricaRico86.