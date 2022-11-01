Fort Hood names soldier accused of multiple charges

The soldier has been accused of over 20 charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have released the name of and charges against a soldier accused of multiple offenses.

The charges were filed against Sergeant (E-5) Greville S. Clarke, of the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, said the CID.

According to officials, the specific charges laid against Clarke are "two specifications of attempted premeditated murder, two specifications of rape, one specification of attempted rape, five specifications of burglary, five specifications of aggravated assault, four specifications of kidnapping, and two specifications of robbery, among other charges and specifications."

According to an earlier report, Clarke was detained on Oct. 2 after another soldier reported a sexual assault. In July, the CID said that they discovered commonalities between "unresolved investigations", but could not link them.

Fort Hood has since taken measures to ensure safety and security on the post, including safety briefings, teaching how and when to report suspicious activity, women's self defense classes, inspection of the barracks as well as the inclusion of investigative tools that ultimately led to the suspect's identification, CID said.

“We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” said Thomas. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”