Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting

A woman was injured when she was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen.

Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover Driver around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived, they found a female victim who was struck by a stray bullet, Killeen PD said. She was transported to a local-area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Pena-Euresti was reportedly found outside of a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. He was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

Police also didn't say what caused the shooting at the time this article was published.

Pena-Euresti was charged with Deadly Conduct Discharges Firearm Toward Habitation, Building, Person. His bond was set at $100,000.