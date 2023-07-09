Four shot, one killed in shooting outside of southern Dallas liquor store, police confirm

Sources said the suspect ran into a nearby business after firing his weapon. Officers then engaged in a standoff with the suspect before making an arrest.

DALLAS — Four people were shot and one person was killed in a shooting that occurred outside of a liquor store in southern Dallas on Thursday afternoon, police officials confirmed.

At around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to a shooting call with reports of multiple injuries at in the 5200 block of Colonial Avenue, Dallas Police said.

Shortly after that call, officers could be seen with weapons drawn and armored vehicles standing by at a location nearby in the 4800 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

Dallas Police asked that the public avoid that area and seek alternate travel routes as they stood off with a person who officers believed had barricaded themselves alone within an auto shop at that address.

Later in the evening, Dallas Police confirmed that it had a suspect, 44-year-old Larry Deckard, in custody at the barricaded scene.

DPD sources confirmed to WFAA that the incidents on Colonial Avenue and Botham Jean Boulevard were related.

Deckard was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and he faces a murder charge, police said.

According to DPD sources, surveillance video showed a man standing outside of the liquor store on Colonial Avenue on Thursday afternoon who then suddenly pulled out a gun and began firing his weapon.

After the shooting, the suspect then ran into a nearby business, sources told WFAA.

DPD sources could not confirm whether police had determined a motive in the shooting.